Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club played its first game on Saturday (August 6th) after a 525-day break due to the pandemic.

Watched by a crowd of supporters, the club played Marlborough RFC at the BASC Ground in what proved to be a winning afternoon for the home side with a 29-15 win for Burnham.

“It was particularly special for us because former Burnham player and coach Elisi Vunipola is now the coach at Marlborough and it was great to see him back in Burnham,” club spokeswoman Sally Flack told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“He was accompanied by Bosco Tikoisuva and Fe’ao Vunipola, who are also heavily involved in the rugby world.”

The next game will be held on Thursday 12th at the BASC with a 7.30pm kick off vs Winscombe.

Pictured: The game underway in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday afternoon