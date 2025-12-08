PHOTOS: Festive season in full swing at Burnham’s Avenue Tennis Club

The Avenue Tennis Club in Burnham-On-Sea has kicked off its festive celebrations with a busy programme of events for members and friends.

The club held its annual Christmas dinner on Sunday 7th December, serving a traditional meal of turkey with all the trimmings, followed by Christmas pudding or trifle, cheese and biscuits, and coffee. A raffle and drinks from the well-stocked bar added to the evening, while the clubhouse was decorated by volunteers to create a festive atmosphere.

The Junior Tennis Christmas Party will take place on Friday 19th December from 6pm to 8pm, replacing Vinny’s Minis for that evening. Weather permitting, fun games will be held on the courts, with party food and drinks available indoors if needed.

On Sunday 21st December, members and friends are invited to enjoy mince pies and nibbles after social play, with the bar opening at 12 noon.

Looking ahead, the club will host a New Year’s Eve party to welcome 2026, with food, music, dancing and games from 7pm until late. The event is open to members, non-members, friends and family, but is for adults only.

The club also continues to run its popular Wednesday Night Supper Nights, with the next on Wednesday 17th December featuring moussaka or vegetarian moussaka with Greek salad.

Pickleball sessions, tennis coaching for juniors and adults, and Cardio Tennis fitness classes are also available, alongside the club’s internal tournament which is currently underway.

Further details about social and team tennis sessions can be found on the club’s website www.avenuetennis.com, or by calling 01278 782758. Court bookings can be made via www.lta.org.uk/play/book-a-tennis-court.