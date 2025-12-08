PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre Christmas fair hailed a success

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre’s Christmas fair drew a steady stream of visitors on Friday evening (December 5th), despite wet and windy weather.

Chairman David Norton described the event as “a great success,” thanking all those who came along to support.

“The grotto was busy throughout the night and Father Christmas had many visitors. All enjoyed their visit, part of which was to fill in a letter to Father Christmas,” he said.

“These letters will be placed in The Thomas Archive as a living history moment, recording the Christmas wishes of children in December 2025.”

The centre’s Christmas tree, kindly donated, proved popular with visitors and added to the festive atmosphere.

David adds: “I would like to thank all those friends of the Community Centre, especially Leanne and Ann, who worked so hard to make the evening such a success, raising over £350 which will go towards the redecoration of the Community Centre.”