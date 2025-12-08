Burnham-On-Sea noodle bar closes its doors in town centre

A noodle restaurant and takeaway has this week announced it is closing in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The Ninja Noodle Bar opened in Burnham High Street in April, offering a varied menu of noodle dishes to eat in or take away.

However, the owners announced on Sunday (December 7th) that the business has sadly shut down permanently.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Unfortunately we have had to make the incredibly hard decision to close Ninja Noodles for good.”

They added: “We would like to thank all of our customers for your continued support and comments. The shop will be closed from today.”

“This is a wonderful town and we’ve really enjoyed our time here.”

The closure comes during a period of change along Burnham High Street with GW Hurley newsagents closing to make way for In Charley’s Memory and Mammoth Furniture store closing in a move to consolidate stock at the larger Scott’s premises in Victoria Street.