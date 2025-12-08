11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 08, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea noodle bar closes its doors in town centre
News

Burnham-On-Sea noodle bar closes its doors in town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A noodle restaurant and takeaway has this week announced it is closing in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The Ninja Noodle Bar opened in Burnham High Street in April, offering a varied menu of noodle dishes to eat in or take away.

However, the owners announced on Sunday (December 7th) that the business has sadly shut down permanently.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Unfortunately we have had to make the incredibly hard decision to close Ninja Noodles for good.”

They added: “We would like to thank all of our customers for your continued support and comments. The shop will be closed from today.”

“This is a wonderful town and we’ve really enjoyed our time here.”

The closure comes during a period of change along Burnham High Street with GW Hurley newsagents closing to make way for In Charley’s Memory and Mammoth Furniture store closing in a move to consolidate stock at the larger Scott’s premises in Victoria Street.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre Christmas fair hailed a success
Next article
Work starts on major refurbishment of former Burnham-On-Sea newsagents for mental health hub

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
11.1 ° C
12 °
10.9 °
89 %
1.3kmh
84 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com