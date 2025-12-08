Work starts on major refurbishment of former Burnham-On-Sea newsagents for mental health hub

Work has got underway this week on a major refurbishment of a former newsagents shop in Burnham-On-Sea as it is transformed into a new hub for local mental health charity In Charley’s Memory (ICM).

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last month that GW Hurley newsagents in the High Street had closed on November 29th after 106 years of business.

Now, the premises are being given a new lease of life thanks to ICM and the generous support of several local businesses.

Dawn Carey, CEO of the charity, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are humbled by how much wonderful support we are receiving from many local businesses for the project to modernise the premises and enable us to provide our mental health support services from here in the new year.”

Among those helping are James and Eliott Stephen of Sevra, who are carrying out electrical work at cost.

James explained: “We are local, Highbridge-based, and we want to support their important work. We offered to help, are providing an electrical security risk assessment, and will rewire the property from scratch.”

Dawn thanked them for their contribution, adding that the project will not only benefit the charity but also bring more people into the town centre, supporting local shops and businesses.

Hilary Dyer and her husband Paul, a local builder, are also lending their support. Hilary said: “We have worked with Dawn for several years, especially after tragically losing our son two years ago when he took his life. We wanted to help with the project and also with fundraising – the charity is very special and means so much to us.”

Other local tradespeople are also involved. Chris Loynes from CL Drylining said: “We have been helping them for years and wanted to support them with this big project.”

Dan Williams, a local plumber, is also giving his services at cost to the charity for which Dawn says she is very grateful.

She added that the charity is continuing its crowdfunding appeal: “We have the £46,000 needed for the upstairs works and are now fundraising for the same amount for the downstairs overhaul of the property. £90,000 is our target and we still have some way to go, but we thank those who have supported us so far.”

ICM is currently providing its mental health services online during the refurbishment, but plans to restart in-person support at the new hub in the new year. “It is an exciting and busy time for the charity,” Dawn said.

It comes after In Charley’s Memory had been told it needed to leave its former location in Highbridge because the building’s owner is selling the property, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

The charity, which offers mental health support to children and young adults, provides support for more than 200 people across the county each week.