Burnham-On-Sea High Street furniture store set to close this weekend

A Burnham-On-Sea furniture shop will close its doors for the final time this coming Saturday (December 6th).

The Mammoth Comfort Centre, located in Burnham’s High Street, is holding a final day of business with a closing down sale on Saturday.

Owner Steve Scott, of Scott’s Furnishings in Victoria Street, says the closure is part of a move to consolidate stock at their larger premises nearby.

“We are having a final push to clear older stocks, to save us transferring them to our main shop in Victoria Street,” he explained.

He says shoppers can take advantage of several discounts before the closure, with beds under half price, extra reductions on chairs, sofas and pillows, and sheets, blankets and curtains reduced to £5 a packet.

Steve first opened the High Street shop as S&A Linens in the 1990s, later launching the Mammoth Comfort Centre specialising in mobility furniture.

Since then, Scott’s has expanded its Victoria Street premises, taking over the former Coffee, Cakes & Curtains shop, allowing all ranges of modern, traditional and mobility furniture to be offered under one roof.

Scott’s Furnishings will also close temporarily at 4pm on Tuesday, December 16th to give staff a well-earned Christmas break. Deliveries will continue up to Christmas, and customers can contact the team via sales@scottsfurnishings.com for assistance during the holiday period. The shop will reopen with its January Sale on December 27th.