7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 04, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBrent Knoll window cleaner invited onto popular US podcast
News

Brent Knoll window cleaner invited onto popular US podcast

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Brent Knoll window cleaner is set to gain international recognition after being invited to take part in a podcast in America.

Richard Saupe, who is based in Brent Knoll, has built a following on TikTok by sharing videos of his window cleaning work across the local area.

“There is a big window cleaning community in America and one of the well-known faces in the industry has asked me to join a podcast,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

He added: “Pretty cool opportunity — I’ve been invited onto a popular US window cleaning podcast! The community over there is huge, and I’m excited to chat about how I got into cleaning glass, the techniques I use, and everything in between.”

Richard will appear on the Squeegee Rich podcast today (Thursday, December 4th) at 4pm EST (9pm UK time).

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea High Street furniture store set to close down this weekend
Next article
Somerset Council considers council tax rise as £73m funding gap looms

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
7.8 ° C
8.7 °
7.5 °
91 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com