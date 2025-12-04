Brent Knoll window cleaner invited onto popular US podcast

A Brent Knoll window cleaner is set to gain international recognition after being invited to take part in a podcast in America.

Richard Saupe, who is based in Brent Knoll, has built a following on TikTok by sharing videos of his window cleaning work across the local area.

“There is a big window cleaning community in America and one of the well-known faces in the industry has asked me to join a podcast,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

He added: “Pretty cool opportunity — I’ve been invited onto a popular US window cleaning podcast! The community over there is huge, and I’m excited to chat about how I got into cleaning glass, the techniques I use, and everything in between.”

Richard will appear on the Squeegee Rich podcast today (Thursday, December 4th) at 4pm EST (9pm UK time).