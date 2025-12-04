Somerset Council considers council tax rise as £73m funding gap looms

Somerset Council is planning to increase council tax bills for residents next year as it attempts to balance its books – with public consultation now underway.

The authority is proposing to raise its share of the precept by at least 4.99% and is considering asking the government for permission to go higher.

Despite the proposed rise, the council says it is still facing a funding gap of £73m for the next financial year, which it is “working hard to reduce.”

In February, Somerset Council was allowed to increase council tax by 7.49%, while some other councils across the UK have been given a 10% limit.

The budget consultation opened on 3rd December and is due to close on 14th January. The link can be found on the Council’s website, with paper copies also available in libraries.

The council says the shortfall reflects pressures from rising demand, inflation and service costs. It is waiting to hear how much money it will receive from the government, along with decisions on business rates and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) reform.

Council Leader Cllr Bill Revans said: “We have made savings of at least £50m since becoming a single council, but our finances remain fragile with costs and demand for essential services continuing to rise.”

“We are taking action to reduce spending and have saved millions – including by reducing our pay bill by £33m last year. This was an area our residents asked us to look at in previous budget consultations.”

“We have a clear long-term plan focused on tough decisions, innovation and partnerships, but we need to ensure we are listening to the views of our residents and businesses. Please take part in our budget consultation and let us know what matters to you.”

Councillors agreed to bid for further financial support from the government, with informal talks already underway. Somerset Council has relied on central government support since declaring a financial emergency in November 2023.

The authority is planning £20m in efficiency savings and will increase fees and charges for services such as registering a marriage. A spokesperson said “significant savings” have already been made, including £33m on its wage bill by cutting 555 full-time jobs and making 292 redundancies.

A public consultation on the proposals will be held before a final decision is made at a full council meeting in February 2026.