Free party night at The Ritz to showcase new Burnham entertainment venture

Burnham-On-Sea musicians Richard ‘Curly’ Curtis and David Jeanes are inviting local people to a free party night at The Ritz Club on Saturday, December 20th.

The pair have recently launched a new entertainment platform called The Full Monty (TFM Events), offering services for weddings, corporate events, celebrations and charity functions.

Their package includes everything from a Master of Ceremonies and vocalist to disco, DJ, lights, PA and staging.

To showcase what they can offer, they are staging a free night of entertainment at The Ritz. Doors open at 7pm with background music, followed by a disco at 8pm.

Curly will perform live at 9pm, before more disco at 9.30pm. He returns to the stage at 10.15pm, with the disco continuing until close at 10.45pm.

Curly has been a vocalist for over 20 years, performing with function, party and tribute bands. He has sung to crowds of 20,000 alongside Chesney Hawkes and has supported Sham 69 and The Drifters.

The evening will feature classic songs from the 1960s to the present day, delivered with Curly’s trademark humour. Organisers say everyone is welcome to come along for a free night of festive fun.