Children’s book sale in Brent Knoll to raise funds for local hospice

A special children’s book sale is set to be held in Brent Knoll this weekend to raise money for a local hospice.

The event will take place on Saturday December 6th and Sunday December 7th from 10am-4pm at Brent Knoll Parish Hall.

Organiser John Page says there will be books suitable for all ages, from babies through to teenagers, making it a timely opportunity for families ahead of Christmas.

“We will have about 1,500 almost new books going for a very affordable price and just before Christmas,” he said.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Children’s Hospice South West, with funds also supporting the Parish Hall.