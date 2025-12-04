7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 04, 2025
Children's book sale in Brent Knoll to raise funds for local hospice
News

Children’s book sale in Brent Knoll to raise funds for local hospice

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A special children’s book sale is set to be held in Brent Knoll this weekend to raise money for a local hospice.

The event will take place on Saturday December 6th and Sunday December 7th from 10am-4pm at Brent Knoll Parish Hall.

Organiser John Page says there will be books suitable for all ages, from babies through to teenagers, making it a timely opportunity for families ahead of Christmas.

“We will have about 1,500 almost new books going for a very affordable price and just before Christmas,” he said.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Children’s Hospice South West, with funds also supporting the Parish Hall.

