Plans for new Sunday car park charges deferred by council

Unpopular proposed Sunday parking charges that were branded a “big mistake” by shopkeepers have been voted down by councillors this week.

Charges were due to be introduced at Somerset Council car parks on Sundays in Highbridge at the Bank Street car park plus others in Taunton, Yeovil and Bridgwater, but the plans faced strong opposition during a public consultation, including some concern from shopkeepers and church leaders.

Somerset Council initially proposed changes due to different rates currently applied across the county by previous local authorities.

Councillors had been expected to approve the new charges at a meeting in Taunton, but instead voted to review all parking arrangements across the county next year.

A review could include Sunday charges, but will also look at other options for the 200 council-run car parks which have a variety of difference arrangements inherited from former local councils.

It said the aim was to “bring consistency” and ensure the service remained “completely self-funded”.

However, businesses said the introduction of new parking charges in the towns could impact footfall and staffing.

A consultation on the plans was held in September and October, with almost 93% of the 4,200 respondents either disagreeing or strongly disagreeing.

Somerset Council estimated the implementation of the charges across the county would raise £730,000 of additional funding every year.

Despite this, the council said it was not a money-making exercise – rules state that parking cannot be used simply to raise revenue.

Any income from enforcement fines has to be used for transport related initiatives.

Income from car parking tickets can be used for general council spending once all car park costs have been covered.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, Councillor Richard Wilkins said: “We have listened to the concerns of residents and businesses in the affected areas, and the results of the consultation clearly show how strongly people feel about this.”

“There are significant inconsistencies in our approach to parking that do need to be considered now we are a single council. However, we need to look at the wider implications of any changes and work out what is best for the whole of Somerset.”

“We will now go away and develop a county-wide parking policy principles document that we anticipate will be considered initially by our Climate and Place Scrutiny Committee in January 2026.”