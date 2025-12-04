Santa to visit West Huntspill Model Engineering Society this month

Families in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to enjoy a festive treat this month as Santa makes special appearances at the West Huntspill Model Engineering Society.

The popular attraction will host Father Christmas on Sundays 7th, 14th and 21st December, with visits running from 10am until 2pm each day.

Children will have the chance to meet Santa in person, while families can also enjoy the society’s miniature railway and festive atmosphere.

A spokesperson for the society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Santa’s visits are one of the highlights of the year here at the track. This is our main source of income for the year, so we’re really looking forward to welcoming families along.”

Tickets are priced £9 per child to include a train ride, small gift from Santa and refreshments – and £3 for adults to include a train ride plus a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie. Booking is essential in advance via the West Huntspill Railway Facebook page.