Burnham-On-Sea shoppers thanked for donating 500kg of food to town’s Foodbank

Burnham-On-Sea shoppers have been praised for their generosity after donating more than 500kgs of food to the town’s Foodbank during its annual Christmas collection.

The three-day event was held last week at Tesco in Burnham, where volunteers encouraged customers to buy pre-packed bags containing the Foodbank’s most needed items.

Maxine Bashford of the Highbridge Area Foodbank told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Thank you very much to each person who was able to support our Tesco in-store collection.”

”Over 500kgs of non-perishable food was donated by shoppers buying one of our pre-packed bags containing our most needed items.”

She added that while foodbanks across the country are struggling to meet demand as donations fall, the Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank remains well stocked thanks to strong local support.

“Huge thanks should go to our Burnham volunteer team who prepared for, staffed and transported the three-day collection — more than 80 hours of volunteering time.”

“As always, we are very grateful to the team at Burnham Tesco, who support our foodbank all year round.”

Among those visiting Tesco during the collection was Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox, pictured above, who praised the volunteers for their dedication and thanked shoppers for their generosity.