Final uranium rods removed from Hinkley Point B power station after 46 years of operation

The last uranium rods have been removed from Hinkley Point B nuclear power station, marking the end of its defueling stage after 46 years of electricity generation.

The Somerset site, which became operational in 1976, was once the most productive nuclear station in the UK. Its reactors were switched off three years ago when EDF, the company that owns the plant, confirmed it had reached the end of its life.

The used uranium rods have now been transported to Sellafield in Cumbria for reuse or storage. The completion of defueling is a key milestone in a decommissioning process that is expected to take 95 years.

Station director Nicola Fauvel described the moment as “a really poignant and quite an emotional point in the station’s life” with both reactors now empty.

Hinkley Point B has been one of the largest employers in the area for decades. Husband and wife Sheila and Martin Stevens both worked at the site, and their two sons later joined the workforce after growing up in Watchet with the station in view from their home.

“We can’t believe it’s coming to an end after all these years,” said Mrs Stevens, while her husband added: “Running for the length of time it has is testament to British engineering and everyone should remember that and we should all be proud.”

The final part of the defueling process was completed on Monday. The site will later be transferred to the government’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority to begin the dismantlement stage.