Somerset’s Turnip Prize for spoof art is won by twisted can of beer called ‘Bitter & Twisted’

The winner of Somerset’s annual spoof art competition, the Turnip Prize, has been announced in Wedmore — despite the result being “leeked” online 69 minutes before the official ceremony.

At an event held at The New Inn on Monday evening (December 2nd), the coveted prize was awarded to Ali Can for his entry titled ‘Bitter & Twisted’ — a twisted can of Bitter.

The 69-year-old retired cycle cross specialist from Wedmore was cheered by a packed audience as he accepted the traditional trophy, a turnip mounted on a six-inch nail, along with a blue plaque for his home.

Organiser Trevor Prideaux told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.”

Ali Can said his inspiration came while out cycling, recalling disappointment at missing out in the 2022 final.

“I’m a little bitter and twisted that the 2022 blue plaque left the village, so that’s the reason behind my entry. Having to drink the contents of my ‘art’ was also a deciding factor to enter!” he joked.

He added: “It’s a great honour to receive the fantastic prize and I look forward to being pedalled around all of the media studios to air my story.”

Trevor Prideaux said this year’s event attracted 69 entries. “It’s fantastic that Ali Can has won. He clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all!”

The Turnip Prize, now in its 27th year, continues to celebrate deliberately bad art. Prideaux added: “I believe that over the years the artists entering the Turnip Prize have created far better works than Alex Farquharson and The Tate Britain Gallery could ever wish to exhibit.”

Pictured: The winner with his winning entry (Photos Trevor Prideaux)