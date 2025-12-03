3.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Dec 03, 2025
News

Community Centre unveils Burnham’s biggest indoor Christmas tree ahead of Xmas fair!

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre has installed what it think is the town’s largest indoor Christmas tree as part of preparations for a special festive event this week.

The centre, located in Berrow Road next to the swimming pool, will be hosting its Christmas Fair on Friday, December 5th from 5pm to 7pm.

“Visitors will be able to browse a wide range of stalls offering seasonal gifts and treats, while youngsters will have the chance to meet Santa in his Grotto,” says Chair David Norton.

Organisers say the towering tree will provide a magical backdrop to the evening, helping to create a warm and festive atmosphere for visitors. All are welcome.

