The Friends of Berrow Beach celebrated their second anniversary of beach cleaning at the weekend.

Over 30 volunteers gathered at the village’s main beach entrance to collect plastic rubbish during the second beach clean of 2020.

The group, which first formed back in 2018, marked its second anniversary of work by collecting sackfuls of debris from the tideline and dunes.

They found scores of plastic items in the seaweed including cotton buds, lolly sticks and even a complete set of discarded fishing tackle complete with a hook, as pictured below.

