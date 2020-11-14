Thousands of pounds were raised for Children In Need across the Burnham-On-Sea area on Friday (November 13th).

Schools and local businesses joined in the annual BBC fundraising marathon by holding fundraising, albeit fewer than in previous years due to the Covid lockdown.

Staff at Boots the Chemist in Burnham-On-Sea High Street got into the fundraising mood, collecting through the day, as pictured below.

East Brent School children also joined in the day by donning Pudsey ears and holding fundraising fun, as pictured here.

And at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy, a group of year 13s were among those joining the fun, along with the student union president and vice president.

Meanwhile, the team at Towans Residential Home in Burnham-On-Sea also made a video for the BBC’s Children In Need show featuring residents and staff.

“The BBC requested videos and pictures to be sent in to be aired on Children In Need for the show so we thought we would give it a go,” says a spokeswoman.

“We sent the video off and within hours our Senior carer Beth had received a call from BBC to ask if we were willing for it to be shown on BBC Points West.”

“During this second Lockdown we have all been working extra hard to keep spirits up. What we have been doing with the residents brings smiles to their faces and ours to.”