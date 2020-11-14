New safety signs have this week been unveiled in Burnham-On-Sea town centre and along the seafront warning people to keep their two-metre distance during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Scores of the bollard signs have been introduced along Burnham High Street and on The Esplanade, as pictured here.

They are part of a wider campaign to raise local awareness of Covid safety as new cases continue in Burnham and across Sedgemoor.

Claire Faun, spokeswoman for Sedgemoor District Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a continuation and reminder of work on supporting retail and essential shopping areas.”

“We have created safety messages to be placed in shopping areas.”

“We will also be spraying pavements with new messaging over the coming weeks and safety signage will be replaced.”

“The bollard wraps are being installed all over the district, starting with the larger towns – Bridgwater and Bunham. Cheddar, Wedmore and Highbridge will also be done shortly.”