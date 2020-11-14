Homes along the Somerset coastline are being advised to “be prepared” for possible flooding this weekend due to high tides and strong winds.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for Burnham-On-Sea, Minehead, Bridgwater and Uphill to Kingston Seymour this evening (Saturday).

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Flooding to farmland is possible and conditions may apply two hours either side of the high tide.”

It says coastal conditions should ease for Sunday morning’s high tide.

It adds: “Flooding is possible for the coastal and tidal areas at Minehead, Combwich, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Uphill, Weston-super-Mare, Kewstoke, Sand Bay and Kingston Seymour.”

“Our response team are closing flood gates. Be careful along beaches.”