PHOTOS: Highbridge Christmas lights switch-on draws crowds

Highbridge’s town centre was lit up for the festive season on Saturday night (November 15th) when the town’s Mayor officially turned on its Christmas lights.

Large crowds of spectators attended the event outside Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street as the festive lights were switched on plus the town’s Christmas tree, provided by the Town Council.

The celebrations included visits by Santa and The Grinch, followed by performances by Rock Choir and Churchfield School’s choir.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey led the countdown to the big switch-on alongside Highbridge Chamber of Trade’s Mike Murphy and Our Highbridge’s Nadja McDevitt.

The day included a Community Hall market, plus activities from Fuse, Create You and Maisey’s Bakery plus others. Cllr Facey thanked all those who had attended and organised the day.

