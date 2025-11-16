Burnham-On-Sea street named among Somerset’s worst for disabled bay parking fines

A Burnham-On-Sea street has been ranked among the worst in Somerset for drivers misusing disabled parking bays, new figures show.

Data released through a Freedom of Information request reveals that Abingdon Street in Burnham-On-Sea recorded 348 fines between 2019 and 2024, placing it third in the county for the offence.

Across Somerset, more than 10,800 fines were issued over the six-year period to drivers parking illegally in Blue Badge bays.

The highest totals were recorded on the High Street in Yeovil (839 fines) and Hammet Street in Taunton (432 fines). Other hotspots included Orchard Car Park in Taunton (328 fines) and Middle Street in Yeovil (315 fines).

The figures highlight a growing issue, with fines rising sharply in recent years. In 2019, 1,679 fines were issued, compared with 2,557 in 2024. Somerset Council also confirmed that 232 drivers received more than one penalty for the offence during the period.

Julie Wallman, Divisional Marketing Director at Evans Halshaw, which obtained the data, said: “Disabled parking bays exist to ensure safe and accessible travel for people with limited mobility. When drivers use these spaces without a Blue Badge, it reduces availability for those who genuinely need them.”

The research formed part of a wider national study into Blue Badge misuse, with 171 local authorities contacted and 123 responding. More details at Evans Halshaw’s website.

The data comes from a Freedom of Information request submitted to Somerset Council in June 2025, covering 1st January 2019 to 31st December 2024.