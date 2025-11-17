Festive Christmas Concert set for Brean’s Saint Bridget’s Church

A festive Christmas Concert will take place at Saint Bridget’s Church in Brean on Friday 12th December 2025.

The evening of seasonal music will feature renowned pianist Richard Lennox, joined by local singers Francesca Bowkett and Kate Eastment.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person, including refreshments, and are available now from Burnham Tourist Information Centre (cash only) with proceeds helping the church.,

Francesca Bowkett, Mezzo-Soprano, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Richard Lennox back to Saint Bridget’s Church for what promises to be a wonderful evening of festive music.”

“Expect a blend of well-known Christmas songs, carols, and seasonal favourites – and don’t be afraid to sing along with us! It’s a pleasure to be performing once again with the talented soprano, Kate Eastment, alongside myself and Richard.”

Richard Lennox is a professional pianist and organist who has performed at prestigious venues including The Royal Albert Hall, Wells Cathedral and Bristol Cathedral. Francesca Bowkett has sung leading roles in opera and choral concerts across the county and beyond, and is well-known for her Prom concerts, including 15 years as Finale Soloist.

The concert begins at 7.30pm and promises to be an uplifting evening of music and festive spirit — the perfect way to celebrate the Christmas season.