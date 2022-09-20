A special event to celebrate ‘Older Persons Day’ was held in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (September 20th).

The free event at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road was set up by Burnham Police and provided older members of the community with information about local community services.

Organiser Tracey Grobbeler from Burnham-On-Sea Police said a steady stream of attendees had visited through the day and she thanked assistant commissioner Rob Beckley, pictured below, for his support.

“It was a day of free advice and information aimed at the older person living in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and local villages,” said Tracey.

She added that the groups supporting the day were Avon and Somerset Police, Fire Service, Alzheimer’s Society, SDC Lifeline, Home Safe, Somerset Road Safety, Dementia Connect, Somerset Independent Plus, village agents, Music For The Memory and Oakhouse Foods.

A further event is being planned in 2023 on February 21st from 10am-3pm.

This week’s event was held to coincide with the UN holding its worldwide UN Older Persons Day to support older people in their role as leaders and custodians of tradition.