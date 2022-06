Over 50 people attended a special event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Burnham-On-Sea’s Catholic Church on Wednesday evening (June 1st).

The multi-denominational event included representatives of many different churches and started with a ‘Mass for the Queen’ followed by a shared supper.

The hall at Our Lady & The English Martyrs’ Church was especially decorated for the occasion and wine was also served by waiters in patriotic clothing!