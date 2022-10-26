Scores of families have been heading to a garden centre near Burnham-On-Sea, which is offering a new ‘pick your own’ pumpkin service this month.

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll has teamed up with the ‘Somerset Pumpkin Patch’ to host the fun ‘pick your own’ pumpkin event, which is now open daily until Halloween. Opening hours are 10am 4pm.

Owner Ed Plaister, pictured above, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wanted to offer something fun for local families this month that gets them outside in the fresh air and also helps them learn about how pumpkins grow.”

“Preparation of the ground started back in May, beginning with ploughing, cultivating and planting 40,000 pumpkin seeds over an area of six acres. A number of different varieties have been grown with a wide range of colours, shapes and sizes.”

“We battled with the dry weather over the summer, and tried to ensure the soil was of a good enough quality and manage it as best we can. We got there in the end, but it has been a struggle.”

He adds that the pumpkins vary in cost according to size from £2 to £10 each – there are also Halloween resfreshments available as well.

Garden Centre Manager Rob Vohra added: “We were approached by the organisers of the Somerset Pumpkin Patch earlier this year and it became clear that this event aligned well with our business and would provide our customers with a lot of fun. We wish them every success.”