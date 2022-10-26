Family-owned care provider Agincare has this week officially announced its acquisition of Beaufort House Care Home and Retirement Apartments in Burnham-On-Sea from farming charity The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

Agincare has completed the purchase for “an undisclosed sum” following a transition period to enable a smooth change-over for residents, apartment tenants and the existing care team.

Beaufort has become popular under Agincare’s management during this time, welcoming many new residents from families across the area.

Now known as Beaufort Park Care Home and Retirement Village, it joins Agincare’s portfolio of care and nursing homes nationwide.

Agincare was started over 35 years ago from a single care home in Dorset by founder and Chairman Derek Luckhurst, and remains family owned to this day.

The team is keen to build relationships within the local community as part of the next chapter of Beaufort’s history as a school and then care home, and is set to host an open day on 16th November.

Agincare Chief Executive Raina Summerson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to welcome Beaufort, its residents, apartment tenants and care team, into the Agincare family of care and nursing homes.”

“Beaufort Park is in safe hands. Agincare is a family-run, independent care provider with values to match and over 35 years’ experience of delivering high quality residential care and support in the heart of the communities that we serve.”

“We have exciting plans for Beaufort, and look forward to building a close relationship with the local community to support families in and around Burnham-On-Sea.”

Beaufort Park has 33 en-suite rooms and 12 self-contained independent living apartments, and was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission at last inspection. For more information or to book a place at the open day on 16 November call 01278 786 320.