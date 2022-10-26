A Burnham-On-Sea cake maker is set to star in a unique Halloween-themed ITV baking competition show this weekend.

Dusica Roberts, who runs DusiCake coffee lounge in Burnham’s Abingdon Street, will star on The Big Bake, a baking competition filmed in Canada for The Food Network and set to be shown on one of ITV’s digital channels on Sunday October 30th.

In the show, three teams compete to create huge structured cakes with moving and dynamic elements to try and win a $10,000 top prize.

Dusica, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com how it all came about: “Last year I was contacted by the show to apply but after careful consideration I decided with my busy schedule and the cake shop I couldn’t go to Canada at that time.”

“Then in February another local cake maker, Kerry Hemms, phoned and asked if I happened to be free the following week as she and two other talented cake makers from the south west were going to be on The Big Bake show – but unfortunately one of them had gone down with Covid and couldn’t fly.”

“With three day’s notice I decided this must be the fates and we flew out to Canada to be on the show.”

She adds: “The show itself was exciting and nerve wrecking at the same time, but we were extremely well looked after by the production team and made to feel at ease by all The Big Bake presenters.”

“I had the best time with the other girls, Kerry and Verity, and I feel like I’ve made friends for life.”

“We created an incredible life-size piece and you’ll have to watch the show to find out how we got on!”

The episode of The Big Bake Halloween will be shown on itvBe at 8pm on Sunday 30th October and will then be available on the ITV Hub.