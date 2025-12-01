Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club launching Christmas tour today for charity

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club is launching its traditional annual festive tour of the area to raise charity funds today (Monday).

The club’s three-week tour of Burnham and Highbridge’s streets, towing Father Christmas on a mobile sleigh, raises thousands of pounds for charity each year.

In addition to visiting streets around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, the sleigh, accompanied by festive music, will also be heading to local supermarkets.

“This has been a long-running tradition at Hillview over many years, spreading festive cheer and also raising funds for charity and our club,” Hillview’s Julia Rosser told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We look forward to seeing lots of locals in the coming days and thank everyone for their support.”

This week’s schedule for the Santa cart:

Monday December 1st: Winchester Road, Ramsay Way

Tuesday December 2nd: Roads around Southern Lea Road

Wednesday December 3rd: Roads around Tesco

Thursday December 4th: TBC

Friday December 5th: Wallace Wells Rd area, Field Way

Further dates and locations will follow. The cart starts its tour with Santa at 6.30pm each night and finishes around 8.30pm. Donations are welcome in cash or via card payments or online here. All locations and dates subject to change.