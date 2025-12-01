9.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 01, 2025
News
News

Bird flu at commercial poultry site leads to large protection zone being put in place

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

rooster, animal, bird, chicken, nature, cockerel, fowl, male fowl, chicken comb, poultry, portrait

Bird flu has been confirmed at a large commercial poultry site near Ashcott, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has announced, as it puts in place a wide protection zone.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was identified on Saturday November 29th, prompting the introduction of disease control measures by DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs).

All poultry at the affected premises will have to be humanely culled.

A 3km (1.9 mile) protection zone and a wider 10km (6.2 mile) surveillance zone have been declared around the site. The surveillance zone stretches towards Wedmore and near East Huntspill and includes Burtle, Street and Glastonbury, shown below.

Under the restrictions, poultry and other captive birds cannot be moved without a licence, and strict biosecurity and hygiene rules must be followed to prevent any spread of the disease.

Scientists say the risk of bird flu to humans is low, with transmission from birds very rare.

Requirements for nearby bird-keepers include keeping poultry housed, tougher biosecurity measures and recording visitors and bird movements. Several bird flu cases have been confirmed in England in recent months. Report findings to Defra: 03459 33 55 77.

The full declaration document from DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) can be accessed here.

