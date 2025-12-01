9.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 01, 2025
News

PHOTOS: Berrow ‘Shop for a Cure for Christmas’ fair raises huge £1,841 for charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Berrow Christmas gift fair attracted crowds of shoppers on Sunday (November 30th), raising over £1,841 for a local cancer support charity.

A wide variety of stalls were set up in Berrow Village Hall for ‘Shop for a Cure for Christmas’, selling Christmas crafts and gifts.

Organiser Holly MacBeth of Somerset Breast Cancer Now issued a “huge thanks” to everyone who attended and supported the event, from stallholders to supporters, which included Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey.

Stall holders included an assortment of items, from handmade cards, pictures, bespoke jewellery, ceramic and glass decorations.

There were also a wide range of Christmas gifts for sale, including stocking fillers and decorations, gifts for your pets, homemade chocolate and fudge, flower wreaths, hand knitted gifts, and so much more.

