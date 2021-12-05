A steady flow of visitors headed to Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub during a day of Christmas fun on Saturday (December 4th).

Santa made a special appearance for a grotto set up in the hub’s garden where he was welcomed by families and organisers.

The day included gift stalls, live music from Beat Route and the Steepholmers, plus seasonal refreshments, games and draws.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, was among the visitors during the day, as pictured here.

“It was a super day for all the family and we thank everyone who attended or who gave us support, including Live West, Asda and Somerset Community Foundation,” said the hub’s Jane Macpherson.