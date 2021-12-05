A new support and advice service for carers has launched in Burnham-On-Sea.

The Burnham-On-Sea Unpaid Carers Group meets at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road on the last Tuesday of the month. The next meeting is scheduled for 25th January at 10am.

“We welcome carers and also the one they care for if they are able to attend,” says a spokeswoman.

“Once a member, if there is a loss of the person they care for, they can continue to come as friends.”

“We often have helpful speakers and we are supported by other support groups including Spark and Taunton Carers.”