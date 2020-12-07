This was the moment that a fire crew rescued a cat that had become stranded on the roof of a home near Burnham-On-Sea over the weekend.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew to East Brent on Saturday afternoon (December 5th), as pictured here.

“The fire brigade were called to Popham Close, East Brent to rescue my cat, Milo, off a neighbour’s roof,” grateful resident Donna Richards told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Milo at nine months had been stuck up there for hours to which the crows found very amusing!”

“Nothing was too much trouble for the fire crew who were very understanding and we thank them for their help.”

The fire crew, from Cheddar, used a tall ladder plus safety equipment to safely reach the roof of the two-storey home.

A fireman was then able to reach out and grab Milo, bringing the puss down the ladder to the ground, where she was given a cuddle by her relieved owners!