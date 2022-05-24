Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church members held a patriotic celebration to mark the Queen’s Jubilee for youngsters on Tuesday (May 24th).

The church in Burnham’s College Street held a fun-filled Jubilee party for the ‘tiny tots’ group and accompanying mums.

“We had 35 children and over 30 adults along for a fantastic morning of Jubilee fun that included refreshments, a parade, games, a present and musical entertainment,” says a spokeswoman.

During the event, Jenny Williams was crowned the ‘Queen’ for the day to mark her 25 years of work for the group as its former leader.

The ‘tiny tots’ group meets every Tuesday at the church from 9.30am with entry costing £2 to include refreshhments.