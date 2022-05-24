Waste collection days will change in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area due to the Bank Holidays for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Bank holidays always mean a change to the usual Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) recycling and rubbish schedule, but the extra day off on Thursday 2nd June means things are more complicated for the Jubilee, including two consecutive Saturday collections.

The Jubilee changes mean:

No collections on Thursday 2 June. These collections will happen on Saturday 4 June.

No collections on Friday 3 June. These collections will happen on Monday 6 June.

All collections for the week beginning 6 June will take place one day later, including Friday 10 June collections happening on Saturday 11 June.

“Everyone needs to be sure they are aware of the changes and have their rubbish and recycling out by 7am on the right day,” says an SWP spokesman.

“The changed days can be seen in the 12-month collection day calendars distributed with the introduction of Recycle More collections.”

“This is the perfect time to use the My Collection Day feature on the SWP homepage somersetwaste.gov.uk to check when your waste will be collected.”

“Residents should plan ahead and do their best to minimise the waste from Jubilee celebrations and maximise recycling.”

Helpful tips form SWP include:

Avoid plastic decorations – use paper or cloth instead. Flowers and foliage also make great decorations and can be composted.

Avoid the plastic bunting – use reusable fabric bunting or make your own https://www.activityvillage.co.uk/bunting

Steer clear of plastic drinking straws, balloons releases and Chinese lanterns – these are wasteful and a risk to wildlife.

Share chairs, tables, table cloths and catering equipment/tools – rather than buy new items that may not be used again.

If catering for others, know your numbers and preferred dishes to avoid waste.

Let people serve themselves to control portion sizes – calculate how much to make using this helpful tool com/portion-planner.

Avoid plastic cutlery, plates and cups – use washable items or get guests to bring their own.

Buy food with less packaging – use low waste shops if possible, or make from scratch.

Have a shopping list – so you only buy what you need and eat all you buy.

Have empty recycling boxes and bags ready and labelled-up – only bring out back sacks for rubbish once all the recycling has been identified.

Have food bins ready to use – lined with compostable liners or newspaper.

Anyone organising a street party on Saturday 4 June should check if they are due a recycling and/or rubbish collection on that day and ensure crews can still get access to collect their waste.