Scores of people headed to Highbridge’s King Alfred Boxing Club on Saturday (September 17th) when it held an open day, attended by a former club member who is now a boxing champion.

The club welcomed Mason Shaw – the holder of the British Bareknuckle boxing title – to its awards presentation and open day at its base on the Premier Business Park in Huntspill Road.

Mason, who trained at the club from age 7, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a fantastic club in Highbridge – they do so much for young people in the area and don’t get enough credit. The sport really helps with mental health and also encouraging physical activity.”

The club’s Roger Cross said it was great to have him along: “Mason brought along his belt for everyone to see and he trained with several of our boxers during the day, demonstrating his skills.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who attended the event, praised the club for its work: “Over the last 33 years you have been supporting young people to gain self-confidence, fitness and stamina.”

”You have also developed personal skills and encouraged working as a member of a team. These are all life skills that can only benefit your members. Thank you for providing such an amazing resource for our town. I look forward to watching the group go from strength to strength over toe next few years.”

Pictured: Saturday’s successful open day at the Highbridge club