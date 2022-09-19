A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has completed a 13-mile charity fundraising walk in memory of her late husband.

Jackie Morris, 79, has raised more than £600 for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her husband Dave, who sadly passed away with Alzheimer’s in February this year.

Jackie took part in one of the charity’s latest walking challenges by completing 13 miles along the coastal path at Brixham in Devon.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, she says: “I’m a keen walker but this challenge stretched by ability because it started at 9 and lasted until 5pm – it was a full day of walking.”

“I was so pleased to complete it with a friend and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society, such a worthwhile charity.”

“We were so relieved to finish it that we headed straight into the sea for a cooling swim and were joined by eight other ladies too!”

Readers who want to donate towards her fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society can contact Burnham-On-Sea.com and we’ll put you in touch.

Pictured: Jackie with her walker’s medal after the event (Photo Mike Lang)