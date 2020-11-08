Burnham-On-Sea’s MP and Mayor have today laid wreaths at the town’s war memorial to mark Remembrance Sunday.

MP James Heappey and Mayor Cllr Mike Facey paid their respects in an early morning, socially-distanced visit, as pictured here. Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion also laid wreaths.

At Highbridge’s War Memorial, wreaths were also laid by the Mayor and Sedgemoor District Council Chairman Cllr Peter Clayton.

The usual parades and large-scale ceremonies were not held to comply with Covid safety guidelines during the lockdown, however several online ceremonies and a fly-past of planes went ahead.

Burnham district councillor Alastair Hendry also laid a wreath in Burnham on behalf of Sedgemoor District Council.

Outside St John’s Church in Highbridge a poignant display of poppies was set up in the grass outside, as pictured below.



