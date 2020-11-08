Four planes have taken part in a special Remembrance Sunday flypast over Burnham-On-Sea today.

The Middlezoy Aerodrome Flying Group commemorated the occasion with a formation flight through our area of Somerset, flying in four aircraft: a vintage SE5a, Pietenpol, Aeronca and a modern Rans Coyote.

They flew over Burnham Pavilion where several socially-distanced spectators cheered as they passed overhead. They travelled as far as Berrow but then turned back to Middlezoy Aerodrome due to low cloud towards Weston.

One of the organisers told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The formation of up to five aircraft was led by Sqn Ldr Dave Linney AFC RAF Retd, accompanied by pilots Flt Lt Mike Laundy cfs RAF Retd, Flt Lt Rick Lea RAF Retd, Mr Simon Childs and Mr Dave Jones.”

“For the 3 ex-RAF pilots now in their 70s who served in the cold war their memories are of friends who were killed in training accidents.”

Josh Brinsford took this shot of the planes flying over the low lighthouse

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Josh Brinsford, Alan Heal