As the nation is under further national restrictions encouraging people to stay at home, Somerset County Council’s Public Health leaders are asking everyone in the county to pull together to keep Coronavirus at bay.

Somerset has seen coronavirus cases rising at a steady rate. Although the local numbers seem comparatively low compared to other parts of the country, they have been, and continue to increase. Lockdown will be vital to flatten the curve – and bring the numbers back down – so all must play their part.

The campaign wants to fire up the amazing community spirit shown in Somerset throughout the lockdown earlier this year – and recognise that ‘we are all in it together.’

From now until December 2nd, the county council is asking people to take a ‘selfie’, featuring the name of, or photo of, who they are staying home for. It could be to protect a vulnerable family member or friend or because you want to protect the NHS from extra pressure.

The photos can then be uploaded to social media using the hashtag #StayHomeForSomerset.

Trudi Grant, Somerset County Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Our colleagues in our health and care services need us all to help them cope through what could be a very busy winter.”

“Even with relatively lower numbers of coronavirus cases, the impact on our health services could be significant with the other winter pressures to deal with, so please help us to stop the spread of this virus by staying home.”

“Our individual actions have the power to have a much greater and wider impact on the pandemic – if we all follow the guidance, we will reduce the spread of infection. Don’t just do it for yourself, we are all in it together.”

Councillor Clare Paul, Cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, adds: “It is more important than ever to be looking after our mental health and wellbeing during this time and I hope this campaign will give people a much-needed boost.”

“Our coronavirus support line is here to provide support on a number of issues you may be facing, for things like financial concerns, housing and medical support to personal care and transport needs. “