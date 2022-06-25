West Huntspill Methodist Church is celebrating its 171st anniversary this weekend — after being unable to hold an event last year due to the pandemic.

To mark the milestone, the church is holding a special display of 24 knitted scenes showing the life of Jesus.

Rev Steve Bennett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The idea for knitting characters and scenes from the life of Jesus germinated in lockdown, as occupational therapy for those who were unable to leave their homes, visit friends, or come to church.”

“At that time, it was intended that the scenes would be displayed at our celebration in 2021 to give thanks for 170 years as a Methodist presence here in West Huntspill. It is ironic that those plans themselves were delayed by the second wave of the pandemic.”

“I am delighted that we are now able to display everyone’s hard work, albeit a year later than planned.”

“These knitted scenes have been produced by church members together with our friends from around the area and beyond.”

“Each scene has a Bible reference. Many people have helped to make this to be a success, too many to name individually, and my thanks go to all who have contributed in whatever way.”

“My special thanks to the members of West Huntspill Methodist Church whose vision has brought this event to fruition.”

The display continues today (Sunday) with entry between 4pm and 6pm.