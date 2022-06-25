Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor was the VIP visitor at a ‘coffee and chat’ session organised by a local charity on Saturday (June 25th).

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard recently made Somewhere House Somerset her official charity of the year and visited the group’s coffee morning at the Baptist Church, as pictured here.

The charity’s residential rehabilitation treatment centre in Burnham’s Berrow Road helps people seeking support with drug, alcohol, gambling and eating addictions.

Lesley said: “They do such an excellent job in our community and it is important that this support is available.”

“My family has been touched by some of the issues they help with, so I know how much it is valued.”

The charity will hold its AGM on June 30th at 11am in the Burnham Town Council Chambers in Jaycroft Road when all are welcome.