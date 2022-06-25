The world-famous Red Arrows will be among the famous aircraft taking to local skies this weekend during the annual Weston Air Show.

After a three year absence the Weston Air Festival is back with the Red Arrows set to put on a show for tens of thousands of people.

The free event will see the Red Arrows flying their familiar diamond formation on Sunday afternoon (see full timings and schedule below) and the show will also feature aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Around 200,000 people are expected to attend to enjoy air displays, flights and entertainment. There will be a display of helicopters on Weston beach lawns, an armed forces arena, fun fair, simulators, and stands.

The best place to see the action will be Weston itself, but parts of the display will also be visible from Brean Down, weather permitting.

Weston Air Festival started as a one-day show before becoming a whole weekend event on Weston Seafront in 2014.

Weston Air Show 2022 Times and Schedule

Weston Air Festival takes place on the weekend of 25-26 June. Here are the displays you can expect to see:

Great War Display Team: This group of highly experienced pilots display replica World War One aircraft, exactly how they were flown during the Great War over the trenches of Northern France and Belgium. Saturday 1pm-2pm & Sunday 12pm-1pm

Yakovlev Yak-3: The Yakovlev Yak-3 is a single-engine, single-seat World War II Soviet fighter. One of the smallest and lightest combat fighters, it produced an excellent performance and proved to be a formidable dogfighter. Saturday 1pm-2pm & Sunday 2pm-3pm

RAF Tutor T1: The Grob 115E, known as the Tutor T.Mk 1 in RAF service, was built and equipped especially for the RAF in Bavaria, Germany between 1999 and 2002. Saturday 1pm-2pm & Sunday 4pm-5pm

Cheeky Champ Display: The Cheeky Champ demonstration will display for the first year at the event, towing its 550ft colourful ribbon across the skies. Saturday & Sunday 1pm-2pm

Airborne Pyrotechnics – Grob 109B: The Grob 109b was built in Germany. It flies with multicoloured smoke trailing from the wings, providing a graceful display of aerobatics. Although it has an engine, once airborne the engine can be turned off, the propellor feathered and the aircraft becomes a conventional glider using thermals to soar. Saturday 2pm-3pm

Calidus Autogyro: The innovative Calidus is unique and groundbreaking in design and engineering. This lightweight, two-seat aircraft was designed to take in scenery to the maximum from its transparent cockpit. Saturday & Sunday 2pm-3pm

Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers: The world-renowned Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers has performed in over 20 countries with their breathtaking acrobatics and handstands and they are flying into Weston-super-Mare this year. Saturday & Sunday 2pm-3pm

Pitts Special S1-S: Australian born Ian Smith brings his Platinum Jubilee inspired Red, White and Blue to Weston for the first time. This is also Ian's display season, putting the Pitts through its paces and using his 600+ hours of aerobatics flying to good use. The Pitts Special is purpose-designed Aerobatic Bi-Plane, first developed in the mid-1940s and has been a favourite in the Aerobatics world ever since. Saturday & Sunday 2pm-3pm

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight: The Flight is a symbol of the Royal Air Force's finest hour. The Hurricane and Spitfire are two of the most iconic aircraft in world aviation history. Saturday 3pm-4pm & Sunday 1pm-2pm

The Gazelle Squadron: A 4 aircraft flying display, with four five-seat helicopters developed for light transport, training, and light attack duties flying in unison. Saturday & Sunday 3pm-4pm

Team Raven: Team Raven is a formation aerobatic display team flying self-build RV8 aircraft, painting shapes across the skies in their wake. Saturday & Sunday 3pm-4pm

Slingsby T67 Firefly: A two-seat aerobatic training aircraft, built by Slingsby Aviation in Kirkbymoorside in Yorkshire, utilised as a training aircraft by multiple air forces for three decades. Saturday 4pm-5pm & Sunday 1pm-2pm

The Blades: The Blades are a leading display team, world-famous for flying close-formation aerobatics to the highest level. Saturday 4pm-5pm & Sunday 12pm-1pm

The Blades are a leading display team, world-famous for flying close-formation aerobatics to the highest level. RAF Red Arrows The iconic Red Arrows return to the Weston Air Festival to close on Sunday. Flying their distinctive bright red Hawk fast-jets the team is made up of the finest talent from across the service and together they demonstrate the finest the Royal Air Force has to offer. Sunday 4pm-5pm

Please note that all aircraft bookings are subject to availability and weather conditions