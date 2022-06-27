Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor concerts returns with Picnic In The Park this Sunday (July 3rd).

The free event will be held from 12.15pm until 5.15pm, with a great line-up of live music.

The afternoon includes music from Dave Eldergill, Mel and Ollie, Man About A Dog, Emanim and The P’Hogues.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — say the event is one of the highlights of its summer season.

“It promises to be a great afternoon,” says organiser Mike Murphy.

“There will also be a line-up of stalls with ice creams, burgers, a bar, raffle, childrens entertainment and a bouncy castle and a kidzone.”