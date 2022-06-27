Over 300 motorbike enthusiasts headed to a show at Beachside Holiday Park in Brean over the weekend.

The successful event, organised by Burnham Bike Knights, was held on Saturday June 26th.

One of the organisers, Heather Hayward, said: “It was a very successful show with about 300 bikes and we also had stalls selling motorcycle clothing, parts, toys, boxed custom bikes etc. Our thanks go to everyone who attended and to Chris Ganley for presending the trophies.”

Pictured: The weekend bike show in Brean (Photos: Mike Lang)