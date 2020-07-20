A comprehensive business case setting out the many benefits of a new single council for Somerset has this week been unanimously approved by the county council’s Cabinet following a key vote.

Somerset County Council is developing plans to replace all five existing councils with a new single council for Somerset, with the business case highlighting a number of benefits.

The plans are controversial, with town councillors in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge voicing concerns about the long-term implications.

Members of the County Council’s Cabinet met on Monday (July 20th) and unanimously approved the One Somerset business case.

This means it will now go to Full Council on 29th July for a final decision on whether to submit the business case to the Secretary of State.

Somerset County Council Leader David Fothergill, pictured, said: “We’ve been talking about change in Somerset for many years – meanwhile, our neighbours have modernised, improved services and saved public money by moving to a single council model.”

“So it is fantastic to finally see these plans moving forward. One Somerset is a chance to re-energise our public services, give our communities more power, end the confusion and save money for better services.”

The County Council says a unitary authority would create one council listening to the needs and concerns of residents, parishes and businesses, providing clear accountability; One point of contact for all local services; Expected savings of £18.5m per year, with one off implementation costs of £16.5m.

To find out more about the One Somerset model, read the business case, and to have your say on the plans, visit www.onesomerset.org.uk.

Paper copies of the survey are also being distributed to homes across the county in the latest Your Somerset newsletter.