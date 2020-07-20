Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has announced extended opening hours and several other changes as it adapts to the easing of the lockdown.

The club re-opened on July 4th after being closed for over three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Manager Paul Hale said on Monday evening (July 20th): “Following a management committee meeting we are pleased to inform our members of some changes to our initial risk assessment. We are constantly looking at reviewing procedures and will continue to do so but at the same time taking the safety of our staff and members first.”

“Membership is now available again and can be obtained through our website at a cost of £12 per person and this will be valid until 31 December. Members are now permitted to sign in up to two friends or relatives but they must be signed in the register in the entrance foyer.”

“Our opening times have been changed from 11am until 11pm, seven nights a week. We continue to appreciate your patience at this time but hope you will understand the tiny little steps we are making to return to some normality. Thank you for your support as always.”

“Sunday lunch will be available from 12-2pm but must be pre booked by the Friday. This will be effective from 2nd August so you will need to pre book by 31st July.”

“Bingo will re-commence on Sunday 2nd August, with eyes down at 2.30pm. This will be a scaled down bingo with 10 main session games and a flyer in addition to two games of four ball bingo. The snowball jackpots will be frozen until we are back to full capacity.”