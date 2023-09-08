Town councillors have this week supported plans for a new development of 17 flats in Highbridge town centre despite concerns about parking facilities.

As reported here, the owner of 9 Church Street in Highbridge has submitted an outline planning application for the demolition of several existing properties and the construction of 17 self-contained flats.

The plans — which were considered at this week’s Town Council planning committee meeting — propose the demolition of 9, 10 and 11 Church Street to build a three-storey block of 15 flats with two coach house flats at the rear.

Outline Planning Permission is being sought by the developer, who adds that No. 9 Church Street was a former commercial shop.

Sixteen of the new flats would be one-bed accommodation along with a two-bedroom flat.

Cllr Barbara Vickers voiced concerns about the loss of a commercial property and low number of parking spaces and lack of cycle storage space in the proposals, which include “just nine parking spaces for 17 flats.”

Cllr Peter Clayton said that while he agreed with the comments, the flats development is similar to the next door property in Church Street and he added that there is parking nearby available for local residents in the Bank Street car park.

Cllr Ben Metcalfe said he felt the parking provision at the site is “unviable” but noted that paid parking permits are available.

Councillors voted in favour of supporting the planning application in principle, with the condition that “insufficient parking” and a need for secure cycle storage are addressed.

The developer says: “The proposals are sensitively designed to maximize the setting of the building and facilitate its use as affordable accommodation.”

“The property is set on the edge of A38 Church Street and backs onto the hard standing sports court.”

The developer adds: “The proposals meet the tests of the primary legislation, in that they have paid special regard to the desirability of smaller accommodation with accessibility to public transport and shops. The variation also addresses the building mass improving the current shape.”

“Ecology aspects have been addressed and considered in line with current legislation. Special attention has been paid to the desirability of preserving or enhancing the character and appearance of the area.”

The planning application has reference number 11/23/00032 and consultation comments are welcomed by Somerset Council until September 19th. The final decision rests with Somerset Council.