Plans have been unveiled to build a new development of 17 flats in Highbridge town centre.

The owner of 9 Church Street in Highbridge has submitted an outline planning application for the demolition of several existing properties and the construction of 17 self-contained flats.

The plans propose the demolition of 9, 10 and 11 Church Street to build a three-storey block of 15 flats with two coach house flats to the rear.

Outline Planning Permission is being sought by the developer, who adds that No. 9 Church Street was a commercial shop with two flats, extending deep back into the site.

The developer says: “The proposals are sensitively designed to maximize the setting of the building and facilitate its use as affordable accommodation.”

“The property is set on the edge of A38 Church Street and backs onto the hard standing sports court.”

Sixteen of the new flats would be one-bed accommodation along with a two-bedroom flat.

The developer adds: “The proposals meet the tests of the primary legislation, in that they have paid special regard to the desirability of smaller accommodation with accessibility to public transport and shops. The variation also addresses the building mass improving the current shape.”

“Ecology aspects have been addressed and considered in line with current legislation. Special attention has been paid to the desirability of preserving or enhancing the character and appearance of the area.”

The planning application has reference number 11/23/00032 and consultation comments are welcomed by Somerset Council until September 19th.